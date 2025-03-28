The Rock to induct his former rival in the WWE Hall of Fame? Chances explored 

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and The Rock is one superstar everyone is expecting to see. The Final Boss will likely be involved in the world championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, but that might not be his only role that weekend. Will he induct a former rival into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that Ken Shamrock is being considered for a Hall of Fame induction. The World's Most Dangerous Man had quite the career with WWE, and at the age of 61, he would make a fine addition to the Class of 2025. If it happens, The Rock could be the one to induct Shamrock.

Well, it all comes down to their history, especially during the Attitude Era. Ken Shamrock and The Rock once had a heated rivalry, which, towards the late '90s, turned into a friendship. Additionally, The People's Champion had the pleasure of inducting Shamrock into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2020.

Since he has done this for Shamrock before, one cannot help but feel he will reprise the role of a presenter for the WWE Hall of Fame. That said, this is nothing more than speculation.

The Rock recently celebrated a huge milestone as a businessman

Whether or not The Rock gets to celebrate Ken Shamrock's Hall of Fame induction remains to be seen. However, one thing he will be celebrating is a huge business milestone. A milestone that has to do with his tequila brand, Teremana Tequila.

The People's Champion took to X to share the good news. Teremana Tequila recently completed its fifth anniversary. The 52-year-old was ecstatic over the achievement, and he shared his excitement in a short tweet.

Rocky joked about how he was celebrating by pouring himself a "gentleman's amount" of tequila before expressing how grateful he was for the global growth of the brand and the records that have been broken.

The Final Boss' brand continues to grow every day, and Teremana Tequila is just one of the many businesses he has under his name. It is a perfect example of just how successful he is as a businessman.

