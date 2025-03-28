Former Intercontinental Champion's name discussed for WWE Hall of Fame - Reports

WWE Hall of Fame 2025 is less than a few weeks away, and Triple H is set to enter the illustrious class for the first time on his own. According to a new report, Ken Shamrock's name has been discussed for the upcoming class.

Ken Shamrock was once dubbed the most dangerous man on the planet when he was in the Stamford-based promotion. The former MMA star won a tournament and eventually the Intercontinental Championship to cement his legacy in the promotion.

Moreover, he also won the King of the Ring tournament and has enough accolades to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the former tag team and Intercontinental Champion's name has been bandied about for this year's ceremony.

As of now, there has been no official announcement made, but a veteran like Ken Shamrock could likely enter the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

WWE's The Final Boss, aka The Rock, once inducted Ken Shamrock into a Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock had a short stint in the Stamford-based promotion but etched his name in the company's history books. He's one of the few stars from the Attitude Era to hold two belts at once and feuded with The Rock when The People's Champion was rising to the top.

The two feuded and faced each other on more than one occasion, and The Brahma Bull was an integral part of Shamrock's career in the Stamford-based promotion. It was only fitting that Johnson would induct Shamrock when he entered the TNA Hall of Fame.

The Final Boss has been loyal to WWE for decades, but he once made an appearance in the Impact Zone via a recorded message when he inducted Ken Shamrock into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2020.

It was a rare occurrence back then, under the previous regime, but no one can say no to The Final Boss. Now, both companies have a very strong working relationship, as stars often compete under both banners.

