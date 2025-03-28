Triple H Hall of Fame inductee rule revealed by WWE legend

Triple H has been responsible for choosing WWE's next Hall of Famers since becoming the company's creative figurehead in 2022. In a recent video, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) revealed what The Game once told him about inductees.

In 2014, Jake Roberts and Scott Hall received long-awaited Hall of Fame inductions during WrestleMania 30 weekend. The legendary wrestlers battled alcoholism and substance abuse issues for several years before working with DDP to get sober.

DDP appeared on 83 Weeks alongside Eric Bischoff and Lex Luger. He revealed that Triple H told him in the early 2010s that Hall and Roberts were destined to be Hall of Famers one day. However, WWE had a rule that inductees with substance problems must be sober for at least 12 months.

"He pulled me aside and said, 'I'm not saying this is gonna happen, but we've got this thing. People have gotta be sober for a year before we even consider them if that was an issue," DDP stated. "He said, 'We both know those guys should be in, but that day is not today or this year,' or whenever." [32:48 – 33:10]

Hall and Roberts' recoveries were chronicled in the 2015 documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake. In 2017, DDP joined the two legends in the Hall of Fame.

DDP on Triple H adding Lex Luger to the WWE Hall of Fame

In 2007, former WCW and WWE star Lex Luger suffered a serious spinal cord injury during a flight. After being wheelchair-bound for several years, he recently regained the ability to stand.

DDP has worked closely with Luger to help his former co-worker's strength and mobility. Along the way, he has kept Triple H up to date with The Total Package's progress.

"The bottom line is he [Triple H] watched and he saw, and I wanted him to know little spots where Lex was working really hard," DDP added. "Do we have him walking yet? No. Is he close? Who knows. We don't know, we don't know. But the work that's been done and his strength [has improved]." [33:11 – 33:29]

On April 18, Luger will join the 2025 Hall of Fame. Michelle McCool, The Natural Disasters, and Triple H will also be among the inductees.

