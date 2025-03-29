Triple H confirms official WWE announcement; sends a message to 2 legends

Triple H has confirmed a huge announcement made earlier during SmackDown by WWE. This is the first time this has happened in the company's long history.

WWE announced earlier today that, for the first time ever, they would be inducting "Immortal Moments" into the Hall of Fame, along with the stars who created them. For the first-ever such immortal moment, the company has decided to induct Bret Hart and Stone Cold's iconic WrestleMania 13 match, which saw the two of them turn at the same time, with Steve Austin becoming the babyface that he is today.

Triple H confirmed it and reacted to the announcement, saying that the match was one of the greatest in WWE history. He noted that it was still as good now as it was when the stars went at it live. He then went on to congratulate both Bret Hart and Stone Cold.

"The first Immortal Moment to be inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame, what is considered one of the greatest matches in the history of this company. 28 years later and still as good as it was live. Congratulations @BretHart & @steveaustinBSR."

Triple H is entering the Hall of Fame this year for his impressive career and contributions to pro wrestling.

