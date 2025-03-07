Stone Cold Steve Austin shares major update on WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend

The legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin missed last year's WrestleMania 40 amid rumors of him possibly helping Cody Rhodes finish his story. With WrestleMania 41 right around the corner, The Texas Rattlesnake has shared a major update on his plans for that weekend in Las Vegas.

Austin was involved in WrestleMania 38 but missed last year's event in Philadelphia. He wrestled his first match in over 19 years at WrestleMania 38, beating Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match. He appeared on night two to give stunners to Vince McMahon, Pat McAfee, and Austin Theory.

After his plans to be at WrestleMania 40 fell through, fans are clamoring for him to return at this year's event. Meanwhile, John Cena has finally turned heel, attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock.

With Rhodes not having backup, Stone Cold Steve Austin might be his best shot, given the history between him and The Final Boss. Austin revealed on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez that he'll be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend but hasn't spoken to anyone in WWE about an appearance.

"Well, I have some appearances. I will be in town. I haven’t talked to WWE or anything like that, but you know I'll be around," Austin said. [From 19:50 - 19:59]

Since Stone Cold Steve Austin lives in Reno, Nevada, coming down to Las Vegas won't be a tough commute. It will be interesting to see if the WWE Hall of Famer makes his presence known during the biggest event of the year.

Stone Cold Steve Austin provides an update on his knee surgery

While some fans might get excited about Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly being in Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 weekend, the living legend recently underwent knee surgery. Those hoping to see him get physical might not like what Austin said on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez.

"Doing good, I’m about 13 weeks out. It really takes about a year for these things to fully heal up, so it’s still a little bit tender, but just got back in the car and started driving," Austin revealed in the video above. [From 0:55 - 1:05]

At the age of 60, Steve Austin looks to be in shape as he continues to be active on his ranch as well as the racing circuit in Las Vegas.

