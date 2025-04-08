Ric Flair comments on Tiffany Stratton going off-script and personal against Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Ric Flair shared his thoughts on Tiffany Stratton going off the script and taking personal jibes at Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown. The 16-time world champion was also mentioned during the promo war between the two.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton were involved in a war of words on SmackDown that went a little awry. The WWE Women's Champion mentioned that Charlotte would always be behind her father and even referenced her divorces. The Queen also fired back by stating that Stratton's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, was in her DMs.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ric Flair stated that he didn't like the personal shots and that the issue was very sensitive. The WWE Hall of Famer also praised his daughter, noting that she's a much better athlete than he ever was:

“I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it. I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name? I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can’t do half the things that she does. It’s not like she’s 5’2” and 103 pounds. She’s 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard. Undertaker said it best, ‘The Queen came back and regained her crown.’ She deserves it. She’ll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire,” he said. [H/T- Fightful]

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton reportedly had real-life heat over the last two weeks

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton have been embroiled in a feud for the last few months. The duo was involved in a split-screen interview segment a couple of weeks ago that was a major topic of discussion as many believed that the WWE Women's Champion looked flustered against The Queen.

However, their face-to-face interaction was more awkward as the two women went "heavily" off script and took personal shots at each other. It was reported recently that the two have had real-life heat for the last few weeks, and the same was reflected in their war of words.

Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41, where they will clash for the WWE Women's Championship.

