Backstage details on real-life heat between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, issues started two weeks ago - Reports

Some interesting backstage details have come out regarding Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's controversial SmackDown segment from last week. As per new reports, the two WWE Superstars have had issues with each other for the past two weeks.

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton had a verbal exchange that went too far as the two stars took incredibly personal shots at each other. The Queen claimed that Stratton's real-life boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser was in her DMs, while Stratton brought up her rival's three divorces.

Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Charlotte and Tiffany have had problems with each other for the past two weeks.

Check out his full comment below:

“There have been problems between the two for about two weeks. So people knew about it. And, I mean, you can even, you know, one thing about this is it also shows a complete double standard in how people view things. Because if this same thing had happened in AEW, while the blame would still probably go on the people in the ring, of course, it would largely go on Tony Khan for, if it was him, for, ‘You’ve had two weeks to figure this out, to get these people on the same page. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.’ And there they went, out there, and they just went off the rails. And both of them, did you know what I mean? It was like Charlotte is getting or Ashley is getting more of the blame, and probably deservedly so, but they both are getting blamed for it.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will collide at WrestleMania 41

Tiffany Stratton currently holds the WWE Women's title and Charlotte wants nothing but to beat her for the belt. The Queen will get a shot at Tiffany's belt at The Show of Shows in a matter of days.

Charlotte Flair returned at the Royal Rumble event following a lengthy hiatus and won the Women's Royal Rumble match, thus booking a title match for herself at 'Mania. Tiffany seems like the clear crowd-favorite in the match, judging by the reactions the two stars received last week.

