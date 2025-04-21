Becky Lynch debuts drastic image change following WWE return at WrestleMania 41

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:00 GMT
This was drastic (image via WWE)
Becky Lynch backstage (Image via wwe.com)

Becky Lynch made her return as the mystery partner for Lyra Valkyria after Bayley was attacked last night ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The Man was backstage for the show, and fans expected her to make her return.

When Lynch headed down the ramp, there was a notable difference in her appearance. It seems that Lynch's trademark ginger hair has not made its return with her this time around. She is now sporting light brown or dark blonde hair.

Throughout her career, Lynch has become known for her platinum orange hair, something she has been forced to maintain to ensure that it always remains bright. It appears that the former WWE Women's Champion has now decided that she no longer wants to maintain the hair color and has opted to return to her original hair color.

This could be a hint that Lynch could be debuting a new character now that she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. It will also be interesting to see if she has returned as a face or a heel since there is still a mystery surrounding who actually attacked Bayley.

Where does Becky Lynch's return now leave Bayley and Lyra, who should have been working together at WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

