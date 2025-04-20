Female WWE Star to return as heel after 328 days and join Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman? Exploring the possibility

The WWE Universe was left stunned when Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns with a low blow and helped Seth Rollins win the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. The massive betrayal has shocked fans, and might end up making history by being one of the most viral moments from WrestleMania 41 on social media.

Following Paul Heyman's decision, Becky Lynch might also return to WWE after 328 days, as a heel, to align with her husband Seth Rollins and his new Wiseman, Paul Heyman. The Man was last seen in WWE back in May 2024 in a steel cage match against Liv Morgan, and has not appeared on TV ever since.

Speculations of Lynch’s return have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time, and the star being spotted beside Seth Rollins during the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony elevated the rumors further.

A recent report from PWInsider stated that Lynch’s return to the company was imminent and that the star might play a role at WrestleMania weekend as well. While Night One of the Grandest Stage of Them All has already aired, Night Two might present the twist to the fans.

Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins could make an appearance during the main event of WrestleMania between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, when Brandi Rhodes could also get involved. This could be the moment when Becky Lynch makes her return and takes the former AEW star out, to align with her husband, Rollins, and Paul Heyman.

Seth Rollins recently addressed Becky Lynch’s potential return to WWE

The Visionary Seth Rollins addressed his wife’s long-awaited return to WWE in an interview on Maggie & Perloff a couple of months ago. The former World Heavyweight Champion stated that The Man was working out and that he sees her returning to the ring sometime in the future.

"I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best and she will be back," said Seth. [H/T Fightful]

With Becky Lynch still having some time left in the squared circle before she officially announces her retirement, she could return to form a shocking alliance with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, which would change the landscape of the company.

A potential return to align with Rollins and Heyman would make Lynch the perfect candidate to take on some of the biggest babyfaces in women’s wrestling, including Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Tiffany Stratton. Fans will just have to wait and see what the Stamford-based company has in store for the former Women’s Champion once she steps foot in the squared circle once again.

