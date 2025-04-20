BREAKING: Paul Heyman's betrayal leads to shocking conclusion of WrestleMania 41 Saturday main event

Paul Heyman performed an abominable act tonight - the betrayal of all betrayals in the main event of WrestleMania. The climax of the WWE calendar year doesn't always feature such twists, but this was the ultimate twist.

When Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk at WrestleMania 41, it was stunning but not too surprising. He told Punk that he forced him to choose between him and his Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns was elated at the sight of Punk getting betrayed, and Reigns slammed Punk with chair shots.

But then there was the moment when Rollins had his back turned and Reigns had a steel chair. It should have been a playback to that one moment in June 2014, but Heyman once again pulled off the biggest betrayal possible, as he hit Roman Reigns with a low blow to align himself with Seth Rollins.

Rollins knew exactly what was going on, even with his back turned. He asked for the chair, and he used that to smack Roman Reigns' back before hitting the Stomp and getting the win.

WrestleMania Saturday ended with Seth Rollins standing tall as the newest Paul Heyman guy. Out of all the outcomes, this was speculated, but it seemed to be the least likely of all.

Michael Cole aptly called Heyman a cockroach who always finds his way to the top no matter what.

