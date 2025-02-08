  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Seth Rollins gives big update on Becky Lynch's future after she doesn't return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Seth Rollins gives big update on Becky Lynch's future after she doesn't return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 08, 2025 03:50 GMT
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (via WWE
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch (Images via WWE's YouTube)

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has shared a huge update on Becky Lynch. The Man hasn't been seen since she lost her Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match to Liv Morgan on RAW last year.

According to reports, Lynch's WWE contract expired in mid-2024, and she thus became a free agent. For months, fans have speculated about Lynch possibly making a huge return. Many fans believed she was going to return at Royal Rumble 2025, but that didn't happen.

In a new interview on Maggie & Perloff, Seth Rollins provided an update on Becky Lynch. He made it clear she isn't done with pro wrestling.

"I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best and she will be back," said Seth. [H/T Fightful]
also-read-trending Trending

What did Becky Lynch have to say about a potential WWE return?

In late 2024, Lynch had a chat with Vulture. The former Women's Champion opened up about a possible WWE return and had the following to say:

"I’m training for this half-marathon. I’ve been working on some other stuff I can’t really talk about. But if you think that the way I’m going to go out after the career that I’ve had is with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, that’s probably not going to happen. But when will that come back? I don’t know. I’ve really been enjoying myself and working on some projects that I’m very excited about. Whenever I get to share them with you, I think they’re pretty awesome." [H/T Vulture]
youtube-cover

With WrestleMania 41 looming closer, Becky Lynch's fans would love to see her make a return on the road to The Show of Shows. Only time will tell if Lynch manages to return before the big PLE and is featured on the card.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी