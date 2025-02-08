Seth Rollins gives big update on Becky Lynch's future after she doesn't return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has shared a huge update on Becky Lynch. The Man hasn't been seen since she lost her Women's World Championship in a Steel Cage match to Liv Morgan on RAW last year.

According to reports, Lynch's WWE contract expired in mid-2024, and she thus became a free agent. For months, fans have speculated about Lynch possibly making a huge return. Many fans believed she was going to return at Royal Rumble 2025, but that didn't happen.

In a new interview on Maggie & Perloff, Seth Rollins provided an update on Becky Lynch. He made it clear she isn't done with pro wrestling.

"I don't think she's seen her last time in the ring. I foresee her making her return to the ring at some point, don't know when. She was out working. She's the best and she will be back," said Seth. [H/T Fightful]

What did Becky Lynch have to say about a potential WWE return?

In late 2024, Lynch had a chat with Vulture. The former Women's Champion opened up about a possible WWE return and had the following to say:

"I’m training for this half-marathon. I’ve been working on some other stuff I can’t really talk about. But if you think that the way I’m going to go out after the career that I’ve had is with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, that’s probably not going to happen. But when will that come back? I don’t know. I’ve really been enjoying myself and working on some projects that I’m very excited about. Whenever I get to share them with you, I think they’re pretty awesome." [H/T Vulture]

With WrestleMania 41 looming closer, Becky Lynch's fans would love to see her make a return on the road to The Show of Shows. Only time will tell if Lynch manages to return before the big PLE and is featured on the card.

