3 Reasons why John Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 ended with John Cena finally becoming a 17-time World Champion and dethroning Cody Rhodes. During the match, the referee got knocked out multiple times, but with the help of Travis Scott, Cena finally defeated The American Nightmare.

Ad

Post-match, The Cenation Leader celebrated his 17th world title win with Scott and concluded this year's Showcase of The Immortals.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why John Cena dethroned The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

#3. This is John Cena's final run in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the biggest reasons why the Franchise Player defeated Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania was that this is Cena's final run in the Stamford-based promotion. He is set to retire at the end of 2025.

Cena has arguably been the biggest star in WWE over the past two decades. This was WWE's chance to establish his legacy once and for all and give him the definitive 17th world title.

#2. To escalate Cena's heel turn

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Franchise Player turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and joined forces with The Rock and Travis Scott. This is also why the rapper aided Cena against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has established himself as one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE, and defeating him eventually escalates the heel run of the 47-year-old star.

It's possible that if Cena were in his heroic character at 'Mania, he might have suffered the loss. However, with his villainous run, John Cena was willing to take the extra step to defeat Cody Rhodes.

Ad

#1. To set up John Cena vs Randy Orton for the World title one last time

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Backlash 2025 is the next premium live event of the Stamford-based promotion, and Randy Orton is primarily featured on the poster. This raises the assumptions of The Viper clashing with Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Both The Cenation Leader and The Legend Killer have a storied history in the past, and their rivalry is considered one of the most iconic ones in the history of WWE.

So, to set up Orton vs Cena for one last time for the world title, Triple H may have moved forward with John Cena dethroning The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.