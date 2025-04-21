John Cena breaks humiliating eight-year WWE streak at WrestleMania 41

John Cena's massive losing streak has finally come to an end with his Undisputed WWE Title win over Cody Rhodes on tonight's WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Cena's eight-year losing streak at 'Mania has finally ended.

The main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 saw Cena taking on Cody Rhodes with the latter's Undisputed WWE Title on the line. After an intense back-and-forth, Cena managed to beat The American Nightmare to create history and become a 17-time world champion.

With the win, John Cena broke his losing streak at The Show of Shows, which lasted a whopping eight years. Cena had last won a match at 'Mania way back in 2017 when he and Nikki Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse.

Cena went on to lose to The Undertaker in a squash match at WrestleMania 34 in 2018. He lost to Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Two years ago, Cena lost a WWE US Title match to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

The wait is finally over as Cena has broken his embarrassing streak with a massive championship win on The Grandest Stage of Them All. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes' year-long WWE title run has come to an end.

