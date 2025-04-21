3 Reasons why Bianca Belair was pinned at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 Night Two kicked off with the much-anticipated Triple Threat match featuring IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair battling for the WWE Women’s World Championship. The entire bout was a back-and-forth affair.
Towards the end of the contest, Bianca Belair almost won after she managed to counter Rhea Ripley’s Riptide and put her down with a vicious KOD. During The EST's pinfall attempt, IYO SKY hit a perfect Moonsault and pinned Belair to win the bout, retaining her title.
In this listicle, we will look at three reasons why SKY pinned Bianca Belair to retain the gold.
#3 IYO SKY retaining the title was a perfect WrestleMania shocker
SKY was an underdog heading into her title match against Rhea Ripley on the RAW after the 2025 Elimination Chamber. She pulled off an upset by beating The Nightmare to capture the gold.
Despite being the champion, The Genius of the Sky was an underdog heading into WrestleMania Sunday against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. There is a chance WWE had SKY retain her gold to shock fans. Many felt Night One of 'Mania was predictable, and the company might have attempted to catch fans off guard by booking the champion to pin The EST.
#2 To lay the groundwork for Bianca Belair’s potential heel turn
The 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match winner, Bianca Belair, has been showing signs of a potential heel turn for quite some time. Many feel The EST of WWE would soon embrace her dark side.
Belair's loss in the WrestleMania match, despite being so close to winning, could trigger her heel turn. She could lose her calm in the coming weeks and unleash her wrath on SKY and Mami.
#1 To continue the Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair feud
The entire build for the Triple Threat bout saw Ripley blaming Belair for costing her the title against SKY. Meanwhile, both stars seemingly underestimated The Genius of the Sky, who once again pulled off a shocker by retaining her gold at 'Mania.
Now that SKY has won the 'Mania bout, Ripley and Bianca could continue their feud by firing shots at each other on the red brand. The Stamford-based promotion has been trying to craft interesting women’s storylines that do not involve championships. Ripley vs. The EST could be one such program for the company.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.