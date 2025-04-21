Stephanie McMahon kicked off Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, and the first match was for the Women's World Championship.

We got some big matches with two title changes tonight on WrestleMania Sunday, while a top TNA champ made his main roster debut!

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results (April 20, 2025):

IYO SKY def. Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley to retain the Women's World Championship

Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Finn Balor & Penta to become the new Intercontinental Champion

Randy Orton def. Joe Hendry

Logan Paul def. AJ Styles

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Judgment Day to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions

John Cena def. Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley - Women's World Championship match

SKY got some big dropkicks early on before Rhea kicked her out of the ring. Rhea and Bianca traded strikes in the ring before IYO came back and dragged Bianca off the ropes by her hair and hit a double blockbuster on both opponents.

Ripley kicked Bianca off the apron and sent her to the floor before IYO hit a springboard moonsault to the floor on Rhea.

The two challengers sent IYO into the barricades outside before continuing the match in the ring. SKY came back and took the Razor's Edge into Bianca before Rhea got a near fall. Ripley countered the KOD before Bianca hit the moonsault and Rhea hit the Riptide on Bianca. IYO countered the Riptide before Rhea got her boots up for her Over the Moonsault.

Bianca got the KOD on the champ before Ripley broke up the pin. Belair whipped Ripley with her hair and got another KOD, but IYO came in with the moonsault and stole the win!

Result: IYO SKY def. Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley to retain the Women's World Championship

Grade: A

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest - Sin City Street Fight

Damian Priest got Kerry King from Slayer to play his entrance music as he made his way to the ring for the match. Drew hit Priest with the steel steps early on and dropped it on his spine before taking out tables and setting them up between the ring and the announce table.

Drew wrapped a steel chair around Damian's neck and tried to take him out with the Claymore, but Priest came back with a chokeslam and took McIntyre down instead. McIntyre took a spinebuster and the Razor's Edge through a table before Drew kicked out.

McIntyre jabbed Priest in the eyes before getting the Futureshock DDT on the steel steps. Damian came back with a lariat before trying for Old School, but Drew pushed him off the ropes, putting him through two tables on the floor. Back in the ring, Drew got a Claymore into a chair in the corner before getting the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Damian Priest at WrestleMania

Grade: B+

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor vs. Penta - Intercontinental Championship match

Dominik Mysterio came out in a mask that looked like his dad Rey's, but then took it off as he walked down to the ring. The Judgment Day members were in control early on, and Penta hit the Mexican Destroyer on Dom.

Carlito broke the pin by dragging Penta outside and dropping him on the announce desk. Bron took Carlito out with a Spear before the match continued.

In the ring, Penta took the Spear from the champ before Dom set up the 619 and took Breakker down. Dom was headed up for the splash, but Finn Balor dropped him from the ropes and hit the Coupe de Grace on the champ instead. Balor was about to get the pin, but Dom got the splash to break it up and stole the win himself!

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Bron Breakker, Finn Balor & Penta to become the new Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41

Grade: B+

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: Randy Orton vs. Joe Hendry

Randy Orton was out next and called out his mystery opponent, who turned out to be TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry. Randy went for an early RKO, but it was blocked by the TNA star, who hit back with some neckbreakers and tried for a chokeslam.

Randy blocked the move and got some strikes and a powerslam before getting the vintage Orton/draping DDT. Hendry blocked the RKO again and hit a Fallaway Slam before Randy came in with the RKO on his third try and got the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Joe Hendry at WrestleMania 41

After the match, it looked like Randy congratulated the TNA champ, but he took him down with another RKO.

Grade: B

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Styles trapped Logan in the ring apron early on and hit a big knee strike. Paul recovered and sent AJ into the apron before the latter tossed him into the barricades. Paul sent AJ into the ringpost before hitting a dive to the floor before trapping Styles' head in the apron as he tossed him back in the ring. Logan hit the 'Paul From Grace' frogsplash before getting a near-fall off a big slam.

Logan got a boot to the face and a leg drop on AJ before countering the Styles Clash and the Phenomenal Forearm. Styles got the Torture Rack into a spinning backbreaker before Paul got his knees up for the Springboard 450. Paul hit the Styles Clash, but AJ returned with one of his own!

Paul's friend Jeff snuck up at the ringside and was about to hand him brass knuckles, but Karrion Kross stopped him and stole the weapon. AJ took Jeff down as Kross told him to put the knuckles on and knock Logan out.

AJ refused the help and struck Kross down instead before going for the Phenomenal Forearm. Paul dodged the move and caught AJ with the right hook before getting the win.

Result: Logan Paul def. AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41

Grade: B+

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: Judgment Day (c) vs. Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria - Women's Tag Team Championship match

Becky Lynch made her return to the WWE after almost 11 months to join Lyra in this title match. Valkyria was in first and took a beating from both champs before she made the tag to Becky, who immediately took control of the match. Becky got a big senton on Raquel before getting the Bexploder suplex on Liv.

Becky hit a baseball slide and a dive on Morgan to the floor before getting the Dis-arm-her in the ring. Raquel broke the hold with a kick before Liv got the ObLivion on Lynch. Becky came back with the Manhandle slam and picked up the big win! Lyra is a double champ now as well.

Result: Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria def. Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan) to become new Women's Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 41

Grade: A

Stone Cold Steve Austin was out next and announced that 63,226 people attended WrestleMania Sunday, making the two-night total 124,693.

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Results: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship match

Cena came out with a black screen with his name behind him and no promo video or graphics. On the other hand, Cody got stuntmen on dirt bikes to welcome him to the ring. WWE is really trying to set Cena up as both the heel and the underdog. Cena escaped the ring early on, and Cody hit him with a dive before things headed back to the ring.

Cena got some strikes and stomped on Cody a few times before getting a big kick to the face. Cena got a big side slam for a near fall before clobbering him with ax-handle-esque strikes on the mat. John got a tornado DDT before Cody came back with a kick and the Cody Cutter. Cena got the AA for a near fall before getting another one from the second rope!

Cody still managed to kick out before getting Cena with the springboard Cody Cutter for a near fall. Cena tried for the STFU and locked it in, but as Rhodes was breaking out, the official got taken out. Cody almost got the win with the Cross Rhodes, but the ref was down.

Cena undid one of the turnbuckle covers while the ref was down and sent Cody head first into it twice before getting another AA for a near fall!

Travis Scott showed up, and Cena held Cody up as if waiting for Scott to hit him. Cody turned it around and went for the pin off a counter, but Scott dragged the ref outside and knocked him out.

Cody called Scott to the ring, and the latter got in the ring and tried to get a strike, but Rhodes turned it into Cross Rhodes.

Cena snuck up on Cody with the WWE Title, but the champ caught him and took the belt. Cody was trying to play fair, but Cena hit him with a low blow and struck him with the title before getting the win.

Result: John Cena def. Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion

Grade: A+

WrestleMania 41 went off the air with John Cena and Travis Scott looking down at Cody Rhodes from the ring.

