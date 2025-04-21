[WATCH] Dominik Mysterio experiences a hilarious botch during his entrance at WrestleMania 41; Michael Cole loses it

Dominik Mysterio entered the fourth WrestleMania of his career, and during the start of his entrance, he experienced a hilarious botch, which made Michael Cole and the others on commentary completely lose it.
During his entrance, Dominik Mysterio entered with a mask, just like Penta did. This wasn't the first time he experienced a bit of a mishap during his entrance. Two years ago, he was in handcuffs and tried removing his hoodie with a head jerk, but it wouldn't budge until he was unlocked from the cuffs.
This time, it was the mask. When he tried to remove the mask, it wouldn't budge, and he struggled to get it off. This led to Michael Cole, Pat McAfee, and Wade Barrett all losing it on commentary.
It's unclear why the mask was refusing to budge and why he was struggling to take it off, but it was a hilarious moment nevertheless. Michael Cole pointed out that he hadn't earned the right to wear a mask like his father, Rey Mysterio.
Either way, none of it mattered in the end as Dominik would go on to win his first main roster singles title in WWE with the Intercontinental Championship.
He won it after pinning Finn Balor, cleverly dethroning Bron Breakker.
