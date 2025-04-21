John Cena makes HUGE change ahead of WrestleMania 41 main event against Cody Rhodes

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:29 GMT
John Cena is a 16-time World Champion
John Cena is a 16-time world champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter and Instagram]

WWE Superstar John Cena recently made a massive change ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader is looking to win his 17th world championship at 'Mania.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena shocked the whole world by turning heel and aligning with The Rock. Many people expected the 16-time world champion to change his on-screen persona after the turn, but much to everyone's surprise, John did not change anything in his appearance.

It looks like The Cenation Leader was making a massive change for this year's Show of Shows. Although John Cena showed up with his 'You Can't See Me' theme song at the event, his entrance lacked a usual video package and had no color, which is very different from his usual colorful entrances. Cena only had his full name written on all of the screens in the arena with a black background.

Check out Cena's WrestleMania 41 entrance below:

Although John Cena aligned with The Rock at the Chamber, the two haven't been seen together on TV since the event. Many believe The Final Boss will return to WWE television during the 16-time world champion's clash with Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for The Brahma Bull's comeback.

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
