John Cena makes HUGE change ahead of WrestleMania 41 main event against Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar John Cena recently made a massive change ahead of his match with Cody Rhodes at Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader is looking to win his 17th world championship at 'Mania.

Ad

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Cena shocked the whole world by turning heel and aligning with The Rock. Many people expected the 16-time world champion to change his on-screen persona after the turn, but much to everyone's surprise, John did not change anything in his appearance.

It looks like The Cenation Leader was making a massive change for this year's Show of Shows. Although John Cena showed up with his 'You Can't See Me' theme song at the event, his entrance lacked a usual video package and had no color, which is very different from his usual colorful entrances. Cena only had his full name written on all of the screens in the arena with a black background.

Ad

Trending

Check out Cena's WrestleMania 41 entrance below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although John Cena aligned with The Rock at the Chamber, the two haven't been seen together on TV since the event. Many believe The Final Boss will return to WWE television during the 16-time world champion's clash with Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for The Brahma Bull's comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.