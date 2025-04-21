Karrion Kross interferes in huge WrestleMania 41 match to help legendary WWE Superstar

Karrion Kross received a huge pop from the Las Vegas crowd at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday when he interfered to help a legendary superstar win his match. However, the interruption backfired in a big way.

In the third-last match of WrestleMania 41, AJ Styles faced Logan Paul. It was an intense back-and-forth contest, with Styles showing his experience and Paul showcasing his incredible adaptability. One of The Maverick's cronies was at the ringside to hand him the infamous brass knuckles.

Karrion Kross, who has been a "devil on the shoulder" to AJ Styles, begging him to win the match on RAW, interrupted and stopped the cronie from using the knuckles. When Styles confronted Kross, he begged the legendary former WWE Champion to use the brass knuckles.

Instead, it backfired as Styles refused to be corrupted and struck Karrion Kross instead. Ultimately, this would lead to his downfall, as Logan Paul perfectly capitalized on the moment to get a shot at AJ Styles before finishing him.

Kross, who intended to help AJ Styles win the match, ended up costing him the bout. However, one could argue that if he had listened to Kross, he would have won the match.

Now, we don't know if AJ Styles will compete at The Show of Shows again, or if this was his last outing.

