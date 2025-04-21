Congratulations to WWE star Lyra Valkyria

WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria has recently achieved a massive feat in her professional wrestling career. The current Women's Intercontinental Champion was in action at Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Lyra Valkyria was supposed to team up with Bayley to lock horns with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at 'Mania. On the Countdown to Night One of WrestleMania 41, it was revealed that The Role Model had been attacked backstage by a mystery assailant. This left Valkyria without a partner for the match.

During the show, Bayley was replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, which left Morgan and Rodriguez stunned. All of the stars involved in the match put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle. In the last stages of the bout, Big Time Becks and Valkyria took control and ultimately emerged victorious after Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam on Morgan.

Ad

Trending

Congratulations are in order, as Lyra Valkyria became a double champion at WrestleMania 41. The former NXT star now holds the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria's future as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.