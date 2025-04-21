Congratulations to WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky!

IYO SKY was able to retain the Women's World Championship in the first match of Night Two at WrestleMania 41. The Japanese star not only picked up a huge win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, but she also became the first-ever Japanese woman to pick up the win at WrestleMania.

Ad

Sky is the first Japanese wrestler to win at WrestleMania since Yoshi Tatsu at WrestleMania 26, which means that the Land of the Rising Sun hasn't had a winner at the Show of Shows in 15 years. Congratulations are in order for the Genius of the Sky for two incredible achievements at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

This stat is most shocking when taken into account the fact that Asuka has been on WWE's main roster over the past decade and even won the Women's Royal Rumble back in 2018. The star was unable to pick up the win in her subsequent championship match against Charlotte Flair.

IYO SKY was far from the favorite heading into the match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, who is undefeated at WrestleMania. The EST lost that record as she was about to pick up the win off the KOD, but SKY hit the Over The Moonsault to break up the pin and then pin Bianca Belair instead.

This means Belair will go to the back of the line, but since Ripley wasn't pinned, she could claim a rematch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.