Congratulations to WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky!

IYO SKY was able to retain the Women's World Championship in the first match of Night Two at WrestleMania 41. The Japanese star not only picked up a huge win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, but she also became the first-ever Japanese woman to pick up the win at WrestleMania.
Sky is the first Japanese wrestler to win at WrestleMania since Yoshi Tatsu at WrestleMania 26, which means that the Land of the Rising Sun hasn't had a winner at the Show of Shows in 15 years. Congratulations are in order for the Genius of the Sky for two incredible achievements at WrestleMania.
This stat is most shocking when taken into account the fact that Asuka has been on WWE's main roster over the past decade and even won the Women's Royal Rumble back in 2018. The star was unable to pick up the win in her subsequent championship match against Charlotte Flair.
IYO SKY was far from the favorite heading into the match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, who is undefeated at WrestleMania. The EST lost that record as she was about to pick up the win off the KOD, but SKY hit the Over The Moonsault to break up the pin and then pin Bianca Belair instead.
This means Belair will go to the back of the line, but since Ripley wasn't pinned, she could claim a rematch.
