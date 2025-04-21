Congratulations to WWE Women's World Champion Iyo Sky!

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified Apr 21, 2025 00:05 GMT
Iyo Sky made history! (image via WWE)
Iyo Sky made history! (image via WWE)

IYO SKY was able to retain the Women's World Championship in the first match of Night Two at WrestleMania 41. The Japanese star not only picked up a huge win over Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, but she also became the first-ever Japanese woman to pick up the win at WrestleMania.

Ad

Sky is the first Japanese wrestler to win at WrestleMania since Yoshi Tatsu at WrestleMania 26, which means that the Land of the Rising Sun hasn't had a winner at the Show of Shows in 15 years. Congratulations are in order for the Genius of the Sky for two incredible achievements at WrestleMania.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This stat is most shocking when taken into account the fact that Asuka has been on WWE's main roster over the past decade and even won the Women's Royal Rumble back in 2018. The star was unable to pick up the win in her subsequent championship match against Charlotte Flair.

IYO SKY was far from the favorite heading into the match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, who is undefeated at WrestleMania. The EST lost that record as she was about to pick up the win off the KOD, but SKY hit the Over The Moonsault to break up the pin and then pin Bianca Belair instead.

This means Belair will go to the back of the line, but since Ripley wasn't pinned, she could claim a rematch.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications