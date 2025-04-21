Stone Cold Steve Austin makes major WWE announcement at WrestleMania 41

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:16 GMT
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Stone Cold Steve Austin is a former WWE Champion (Image source: WWE's X account)

Stone Cold Steve Austin showed up at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. He made a special announcement regarding the show.

Steve Austin is one of the most popular WWE stars of all time. He is widely regarded for taking WWE to new heights during the Attitude Era. To this day, fans want to see The Texas Rattlesnake make appearances on the company's programming.

The Hall of Famer has made many sporadic appearances on WrestleMania as well as other WWE shows over the years. He even returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens.

Since then, there has been speculation about Austin's in-ring return, but that has not happened. This year, Austin's match against Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He made an appearance tonight at WrestleMania Sunday before the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

He stepped into the ring to announce the attendance figure for Night Two of the show, which was 63,226. He also announced that the attendance across both nights of the show was 124,693.

It was good to see Stone Cold Steve Austin announce the attendance figures for WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Edited by Pratik Singh
