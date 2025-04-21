Stone Cold Steve Austin makes major WWE announcement at WrestleMania 41

Stone Cold Steve Austin showed up at WrestleMania 41 Night Two. He made a special announcement regarding the show.

Steve Austin is one of the most popular WWE stars of all time. He is widely regarded for taking WWE to new heights during the Attitude Era. To this day, fans want to see The Texas Rattlesnake make appearances on the company's programming.

The Hall of Famer has made many sporadic appearances on WrestleMania as well as other WWE shows over the years. He even returned to the ring at WrestleMania 38 to face Kevin Owens.

Since then, there has been speculation about Austin's in-ring return, but that has not happened. This year, Austin's match against Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He made an appearance tonight at WrestleMania Sunday before the main event match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

He stepped into the ring to announce the attendance figure for Night Two of the show, which was 63,226. He also announced that the attendance across both nights of the show was 124,693.

It was good to see Stone Cold Steve Austin announce the attendance figures for WrestleMania 41.

