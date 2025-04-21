Drew McIntyre vs Damian Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41: Decisive winner following brutal bout

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre just competed in a brutal match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The match ended with a decisive winner.

Ad

The rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre has been a year in the making. Last year at WrestleMania, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre and won the World Heavyweight Championship. The two men feuded for the title over the next few months, with Priest coming out on top.

Their feud picked up this year at the Royal Rumble when Priest eliminated Drew McIntyre from the match. Again at Elimination Chamber, the former Judgment Day member eliminated The Scottish Warrior. This time, McIntyre had had enough, and he ambushed Priest the following week on SmackDown, kickstarting their feud. Both men locked horns this year at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight, bringing their feud full circle.

Ad

Trending

The match had its fair share of entertaining moments, like when McIntyre took a phone from his brother, who was at ringside, and took a picture with Priest and posted it online. The bout was every bit as physical as fans expected. Towards the end of the match, Drew put Priest through two tables outside the ring. He then placed The Archer of Infamy's head against a steel chair in the corner and hit him with the Claymore Kick to win the match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest will campaign for a rematch against Drew McIntyre after this loss.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.