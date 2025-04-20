Stephanie McMahon appears at WrestleMania 41; WWE legend sends emotional message

Tonight is Night Two of WrestleMania 41. Stephanie McMahon made an appearance at the show.

This weekend, WWE has been hosting its biggest show of the year. Last night was Night One of WrestleMania, which was kicked off by Triple H, who welcomed the fans to the show. The night was filled with plenty of excitement, and it closed with a dramatic finish.

Tonight, WWE gets to do it all again with Night Two of the show. The promotion has a huge night planned with many exciting matches. The most anticipated match of the night is the Undisputed WWE Championship match between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

Tonight's show was set to kick off with the Women's World Championship match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley. However, before it could begin, Stephanie McMahon was in the ring. She acknowledged that the WWE has been a massive part of her life and that fans were all part of her family as a result. She then welcomed all the fans to Night Two of WrestleMania.

It will be interesting to see whether Night Two of WrestleMania 41 will be as big and filled with big moments as last night's event.

