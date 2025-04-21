Carlito stops major WWE star from becoming champion at WrestleMania 41; gets put through a table

Carlito was ringside for the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, his Judgment Day teammates, were part of the match, and he was there to support them.
Penta is another name that competed in the bout, and Bron Breakker was the defending champion. The former AEW star spiked Dirty Dom with a Mexican Destroyer and nearly won the match. He went for the cover and before the referee could count to three, Carlito pulled Penta out of the ring.
The Judgment Day member tossed Penta onto the side of the English announce table, and he tried lifting the latter after getting on top of it. However, Bron Breakker got onto the Spanish announce table and speared the heel star through the English announce table. The table broke, and the former United States Champion remained on the floor for quite a while.
Check out the clip below:
Michael Cole even joked that he was dead. Dominik Mysterio betrayed Finn Balor during the match, and pinned him to become the new Intercontinental Champion.
Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.