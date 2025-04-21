  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Carlito
  • Carlito stops major WWE star from becoming champion at WrestleMania 41; gets put through a table

Carlito stops major WWE star from becoming champion at WrestleMania 41; gets put through a table

By Israel Lutete
Modified Apr 21, 2025 01:50 GMT
Carlito was punished for his actions (Images via WWE.com)
Carlito was punished for his actions (Images via WWE.com)

Carlito was ringside for the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, his Judgment Day teammates, were part of the match, and he was there to support them.

Ad

Penta is another name that competed in the bout, and Bron Breakker was the defending champion. The former AEW star spiked Dirty Dom with a Mexican Destroyer and nearly won the match. He went for the cover and before the referee could count to three, Carlito pulled Penta out of the ring.

The Judgment Day member tossed Penta onto the side of the English announce table, and he tried lifting the latter after getting on top of it. However, Bron Breakker got onto the Spanish announce table and speared the heel star through the English announce table. The table broke, and the former United States Champion remained on the floor for quite a while.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the clip below:

Michael Cole even joked that he was dead. Dominik Mysterio betrayed Finn Balor during the match, and pinned him to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications