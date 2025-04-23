6 ways Tony Khan should elevate AEW Dynamite to WWE RAW after 'Mania status

AEW made headlines last week when its flagship show Dynamite became the longest-running wrestling program in Turner Sports history. After celebrating the milestone with multiple special television episodes, the promotion will be headed to New Orleans this Wednesday for its upcoming event.

Ad

Despite fielding a lot of criticism over the finish of its last PPV Dynasty 2025, Tony Khan managed to somewhat revive audience interest with his booking for Dynamite and Collision Spring BreakThru. This week's Dynamite will notably follow on the heels of WrestleMania 41, which has garnered mixed responses from audiences despite the star power on its card.

With that in mind, let us consider six ways TK can elevate the hype surrounding his product even higher this Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

#1. Huge show-opening brawl; AEW World Title match is confirmed

The Death Riders did not take losing their AEW World Trios Titles to The Opps on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru in stride. The group wreaked havoc the next night on Collision, destroying officials and the ring-side set-up before Jon Moxley called out Samoa Joe, the man who choked him out last week. He challenged The Samoan Submission Machine to do battle with him over the AEW World Title, a match that could take place at Double or Nothing 2025.

Ad

Ad

The Death Riders are known to be a belligerent lot, and the group could look to make examples out of Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs for shattering their continued dominance. To that end, The One True King and his soldiers could ambush The Opps this week on Dynamite.

The two factions could go to war in a massive brawl to open the show, ending with the former BCC members standing tall due to their numbers' advantage. This could also lead to Mox vs. Joe for the World Championship being confirmed for Double or Nothing.

Ad

#2. The Elite offers to loan one of their own to The Death Riders

Before addressing Samoa Joe on Collision: Spring BreakThru, Jon Moxley lashed out against The Young Bucks for their unsuccessful attempt at helping The Death Riders the previous night. The EVPs have already declared their interest in brokering a mega-alliance between the two stables, and they could make a peace offering to The Death Riders this Wednesday by offering to replenish their ranks.

Ad

Around a couple of weeks ago, PAC, one-third of the former AEW World Trios Champions alongside Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, lost to Swerve Strickland on Dynamite and sustained an injury during the bout. Moxley filled in for the high-flyer last week against The Opps but failed to keep the trios belts within the group, courtesy of Strickland and Willow Nightingale evening the odds for the babyfaces.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson could approach Moxley and offer to lend him a member of The Elite to substitute for PAC as another gesture of goodwill. This role could be played by none other than the returning Jack Perry, who could serve as a bridge between The Elite and The Death Riders. This would harken back to Mox endorsing The Scapegoat during a backstage segment last year.

Ad

#3. MJF continues to woo The Hurt Syndicate

Maxwell Jacob Friedman seems committed to his goal of joining The Hurt Syndicate. With MVP's approval already in his bag, The Wolf of Wrestling has been doing his best to convince Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to admit him into their ranks. He went to unexpected lengths for that purpose last week, although he still could not secure the thumbs-ups from The All-Mighty and The Standard of Excellence.

Ad

This Wednesday, AEW could air a pre-taped segment portraying MJF inviting and taking out the erstwhile Hurt Business members to a fancy "business lunch." Friedman could pull out all the stops to coax Benjamin and Lashley, and eventually manage to persuade The Gold Standard. However, Lashley could remain adamant in his refusal, leading to The Salt of the Earth promising to finally change his mind the following week.

#4. Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland talk

Sometime earlier, Swerve Strickland stunned Adam Page when he took accountability for breaking into the latter's home and admitted that he deserved his arch-rival's fiery retaliation. Although The Cowboy seemingly tried to help The Realest dethrone Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title at Dynasty 2025, he later claimed to Prince Nana that he was not, asking him to warn Strickland to stay out of his way as he tries to win the 2025 Owen Hart Cup.

Ad

Notably, it was The Young Bucks who cost Swerve the world championship at Dynasty. They later stated that their actions were meant as a favor to Page, among other things. This has brought The Jackson Brothers under Strickland's crosshairs, however, which could lead to the former AEW World Tag Team Champions requesting The Hangman to take out Swerve once and for all this week on Dynamite. This could, in turn, cause conflict between The Bucks and Page, as the latter may state his preference to focus on the Owen Hart Tournament.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Page and Strickland could run into each other as well this Wednesday. Instead of fighting, however, The New Flavor could surprisingly motivate the Virginia native to earn his shot at the World Title for All In: Texas. Such an angle could also lay the groundwork for a potential blockbuster tag bout pitting Hangman and Swerve against The Young Bucks.

#5. Mercedes Mone is confronted backstage by Athena

Mercedes Mone advanced to the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup by defeating Athena in a much-anticipated dream match last week on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. This Wednesday, The CEO could cut a scathing promo celebrating her victory over The Fallen Goddess. This could prompt Athena to show up and confront Mercedes, claiming that her roll-up win was a fluke, and demand a rematch at a future date but with the TBS Title on the line this time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mone, however, in characteristic fashion, could respond by turning down The Minion Overlord's challenge, and taunt her by claiming that she will win the whole tournament and then proceed to add the AEW Women's World Title to her collection at the upcoming stadium show. The Jacksonville-based company can thus plant the seeds for Athena potentially costing the former Sasha Banks in the Owen Cup finals at Double or Nothing.

#6. Jamie Hayter defeats Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semifinal

One of the matches that have been announced for the April 23 edition of AEW Dynamite is the Owen Hart Cup semifinal bout between Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter. Born Again Kristen prevailed over Thunder Rosa at the quarterfinal stage earlier this month. The Englishwoman, on the other hand, defeated Billie Starkz in a competitive rematch to reach the semis.

Ad

A number of fans have been rallying behind Statlander being booked to win this year's Owen Hart Tournament by finally defeating Mercedes Mone in the finals at Double or Nothing 2025. However, the company could tell another compelling story by having Hayter defeat Stat this Wednesday on Dynamite. Such a decision would lead to the former AEW Women's World Champion facing Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing for the very first time.

Notably, Hayter lost her belt to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing 2023, before her injury-related hiatus. Beating Statlander on AEW Dynamite would thus allow Jamie to make her PPV return at the upcoming event and potentially earn a shot at her old rival, The Timeless One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.