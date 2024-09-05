Jon Moxley briefly breaks character after his new partner causes chaos backstage in AEW

Jon Moxley seemingly broke character while interacting with a controversial AEW star after his new ally unleashed chaos backstage on Dynamite. The ally in question is Marina Shafir.

The Purveyor of Violence made his shocking return to AEW television last week on Dynamite and revealed that he wanted to talk to Darby Allin. Later, Mox was seen with Marina Shafir backstage, with the latter laying out security guards and officials. The segment raised speculations among fans surrounding the former AEW World Champion's newly forged partnership.

Moxley made an appearance on the latest episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite with Shafir by his side once again. The Problem destroyed multiple All Elite personnel backstage, and the duo crossed paths with The Young Bucks and Jack Perry on their way to the ring. Moxley was seen facing off with The Scapegoat before unexpectedly calling the reigning TNT Champion a sweet kid, breaking character in the process.

Eventually, the former International Champion returned to the ring with Shafir. He once again called out Darby Allin, alluding to their previous encounters, and praised the 31-year-old for his approach towards and passion for pro wrestling. However, Moxley also expressed some urgency in his wish to talk to Allin, inviting the latter to speak with him before leaving through the crowd with Shafir.

Fans are keen to find out where this developing program involving Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, and Darby Allin will lead.

