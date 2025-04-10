MJF breaks silence after getting rejected by The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate recently rejected MJF's desire to join their group. Now, he has broken his silence on the matter.
A few weeks ago, MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) met MJF in the ring and brought up their history. He also offered his services to Maxwell. However, the rest of The Hurt Syndicate had their reservations about The Devil. At AEW Dynasty, the 29-year-old helped Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin retain their World Tag Team Championship.
This week on Dynamite, the group celebrated their successful title defense when Maxwell interrupted them. He said that since he helped out at Dynasty, it was their turn to help him. Lashley said that Maxwell didn't get the job done and didn't want him in the group. Things got heated between them before MVP told the former AEW World Champion that he needed three thumbs up to join them. While Porter gave him a thumbs up, Benjamin and The All Mighty did not.
Following this segment, Maxwell has now taken to his X/Twitter account to break his silence on the matter by sharing a picture of himself with Shelton Benjamin from the segment, calling him "big bro":
"Me and big bro."
MJF lashed out at his real-life girlfriend after getting turned down by The Hurt Syndicate
After The Hurt Syndicate members came in the way of MJF wanting to join their ranks, the group spoke to backstage interviewer Alicia Atout, Maxwell's real-life girlfriend. Bobby Lashley made it clear that he did not like Friedman and did not want him in their group. After they left, MVP was alone with Atout when Friedman knocked on the door.
He then lashed out and rudely asked Atout to leave so that he could have a private conversation with MVP. The former WWE Superstar advised Maxwell on how he could win over The Hurt Syndicate.
You can watch the segment below:
It will be interesting to see if MVP's faction will finally accept Maxwell Jacob Friedman into their ranks.