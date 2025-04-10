MJF breaks silence after getting rejected by The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite

The Hurt Syndicate recently rejected MJF's desire to join their group. Now, he has broken his silence on the matter.

Ad

A few weeks ago, MVP (Montel Vontavious Porter) met MJF in the ring and brought up their history. He also offered his services to Maxwell. However, the rest of The Hurt Syndicate had their reservations about The Devil. At AEW Dynasty, the 29-year-old helped Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin retain their World Tag Team Championship.

This week on Dynamite, the group celebrated their successful title defense when Maxwell interrupted them. He said that since he helped out at Dynasty, it was their turn to help him. Lashley said that Maxwell didn't get the job done and didn't want him in the group. Things got heated between them before MVP told the former AEW World Champion that he needed three thumbs up to join them. While Porter gave him a thumbs up, Benjamin and The All Mighty did not.

Ad

Trending

Following this segment, Maxwell has now taken to his X/Twitter account to break his silence on the matter by sharing a picture of himself with Shelton Benjamin from the segment, calling him "big bro":

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

"Me and big bro."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF lashed out at his real-life girlfriend after getting turned down by The Hurt Syndicate

After The Hurt Syndicate members came in the way of MJF wanting to join their ranks, the group spoke to backstage interviewer Alicia Atout, Maxwell's real-life girlfriend. Bobby Lashley made it clear that he did not like Friedman and did not want him in their group. After they left, MVP was alone with Atout when Friedman knocked on the door.

Ad

He then lashed out and rudely asked Atout to leave so that he could have a private conversation with MVP. The former WWE Superstar advised Maxwell on how he could win over The Hurt Syndicate.

You can watch the segment below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if MVP's faction will finally accept Maxwell Jacob Friedman into their ranks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More