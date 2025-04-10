MJF lashes out at real-life girlfriend on AEW Dynamite after shocking news

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's attempts to join a top AEW faction were seemingly rejected once again this week on Dynamite. The Wolf of Wrestling heatedly confronted one of the group's members backstage, but not before rudely dismissing his real-life girlfriend, Alicia Atout.

Last Sunday in Philadelphia, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley defended their AEW World Tag Team Title against Big Bill and Bryan Keith of The Learning Tree. Towards the end of the match, The All Mighty received an unexpected assist from MJF, who walloped The Redwood with his Dynamite Diamond Ring from behind the ringside barricade, allowing Bobby to take down the giant with a spear, leaving The Bad Apple ripe for the pickings.

The Hurt Syndicate was celebrating their title retention this week on AEW Dynamite, but the proceedings were interrupted by Friedman, who arrived with the expectation that he would be inducted into the group for helping them at Dynasty. However, MVP clarified that MJF would need unanimous approval to join, and both Benjamin and Lashley gave the former World Champion the thumbs down.

Later, backstage, All Elite broadcast personality Alicia Atout - incidentally MJF's real-life partner - was seen interviewing The Hurt Syndicate. At one point, after Lashley and Benjamin walked off, Friedman interrupted the interview, crudely asking Atout to leave for a personal chat with MVP.

The Salt of the Earth asked Porter why he was constantly being turned down by his colleagues despite offering him his business card himself. MVP explained to Friedman that Lashley and Benjamin were hesitant to trust him due to his own reputation, advising the self-proclaimed "generational talent" to figure out what the Tag Champions wanted and then give it to them.

