Is MJF now a member of The Hurt Syndicate? Official stance confirmed on AEW Dynamite

A huge decision was made regarding MJF's involvement in the Hurt Syndicate. The former has been trying to get into the Hurt Syndicate for the past couple of weeks. MVP has been asking his business associates to accept the former AEW World Champion, but it didn't work. However, fans believed things might change again as he helped the duo at Dynasty.

The reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions have been invincible since arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley recently defended their titles against Bryan Keith and Big Bill with some help from the Salt of the Earth.

Maxwell believed that Lashley and company would happily welcome him to the faction after he helped the duo at Dynasty. On the contrary, The All Mighty shut him down immediately. MVP then suggested that the trio take a vote on the situation. While Bobby made his intentions clear, Montel gave a thumbs up, and Shelton gave a thumbs down, meaning MJF would not be a part of the group.

After the vote, the former AEW World Champion stood disappointed in the ring as the Hurt Syndicate left. Only time will tell how the Salt of the Earth will respond to the group's decision.

