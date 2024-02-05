Condolences to AEW star Max Caster

Earlier today, news broke regarding the family of AEW star Max Caster, who is one-third of fan-favorite stable The Acclaimed. This was the unfortunate passing of his father, Richard Caster, who suffered from Parkinson's Disease.

Richard Caster was a former tight end for the New York Jets in the NFL. He was drafted in the 1970 NFL Draft and would play 13 years in the league, seven of which were spent with the Jets. He was also named a three-time Pro Bowl tight end, which is the league's equivalent of an all-star selection.

His passing at the age of 75 followed a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and was reported earlier today by the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. His son, Max Caster, has made a name for himself in the wrestling industry and currently stands as one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions.

Expand Tweet

Max Caster and Bully Ray once got into a heated discussion

A few weeks ago, Max Caster and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (FKA Bubba Ray Dudley) got into a heated discussion on Twitter.

This all started when a fan brought up a dream three-way tag team match between FTR, The Acclaimed, and The Dudley Boyz in a TLC match. Caster did not like the idea as he felt the Hall of Famer still had dues to pay before he could set foot in AEW's locker room.

This led to contentious exchanges from both sides, which eventually led Bully Ray to claim that CM Punk was right, possibly a nod to the backstage fights that arose from disagreements within the locker room and Punk not appreciating the behavior of certain members of the roster.

Expand Tweet

In the end, this could be kayfabe, as the two could be planting the seeds for a dream match to happen sometime in the future. This would certainly make for an intriguing feud between the two men.

Sportskeeda sends its condolences to Max Caster and his family at this time.

Were you a fan of Richard Caster in the NFL? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE