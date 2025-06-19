Condolences to AEW star Will Ospreay

AEW star Will Ospreay recently shared some heartbreaking news on social media. The Aerial Assassin's grandfather passed away ahead of tonight's Grand Slam Mexico. The event featured top AEW and CMLL stars, and Ospreay was also a part of the blockbuster show. After a great show tonight, he shared the unfortunate news on X/Twitter.

The former International Champion competed in a 10-man tag team match, joining forces with Swerve Strickland and The Opps to face off against The Young Bucks, The Beast Mortos, and the Death Riders' Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta. After an exciting match, the evil alliance picked up a huge victory to end the night.

Following Grand Slam Mexico, Will Ospreay shared that he received a call from his mother about his grandfather's passing when he landed in Mexico. The Aerial Assassin also revealed that he viewed his grandfather as a hero.

"Personal note. I landed in Mexico this morning at 3am. Once landed I had a phone call from my mum telling me my grandad had passed that morning. Extremely close to my Grandad, he was a bloody hero to me. Your love & support eased my pain, Thank you so much," he wrote.

Lastly, Will Ospreay thanked his fans for their support and love.

