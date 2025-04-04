Congratulations to AEW star Adam Cole

Congratulations are in order for AEW star Adam Cole, as he is set to complete a huge milestone in his wrestling career. This may also signify something big for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Cole is one of the most notable names in AEW, thanks to his stellar career thus far. He made a name for himself on the independent scene before joining WWE in 2017. After leaving the Stamford-based company, he joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2021.

The star has now taken to his X/Twitter account to reveal that he will be completing 17 years as a wrestler this coming Sunday, which is also the day AEW Dynasty takes place. He wrote:

“April 6, 2025 is my 17 year wrestling anniversary…and in Philadelphia. Where it all started for me. 17 years filled with the highest highs, and some definite lows. I’ve never felt more ready for Sunday. Garcia…Hunt or be Hunted. #AEWDynasty.”

Adam Cole is not happy with his AEW run

Ever since Adam Cole joined AEW, he has had a rocky time, mainly because of his injury record and poor booking.

Adam Cole recently cut a promo on his ongoing feud with Daniel Garcia, expressing his dissatisfaction with his time in AEW so far. He said:

“Daniel Garcia, I'm gonna cut right to the chase. Without question, all the ego aside, I have all the respect in the world for you. To me, you are the future of All Elite Wrestling and you are one of the very best that AEW has to offer, that TNT Championship proves it. But, so am I and honest to god that p*sses me off that I've got nothing to show for it. But this week, I'm gonna change all that because this week, I will beat you for the TNT Championship. The last time we faced each other, we didn't get a winner, we didn't see who the better man was. This time, we're gonna fix that problem. Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia 2 for that TNT Championship and you are looking at the new champ and that is Undisputed.”

The former WWE star will hope to put that in the backseat as he will take on Daniel Garcia at Dynasty for the TNT Championship.

