  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Congratulations to AEW star Adam Cole

Congratulations to AEW star Adam Cole

By Sujay
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:40 GMT
Adam Cole is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Adam Cole
Adam Cole is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Adam Cole's X handle)

Congratulations are in order for AEW star Adam Cole, as he is set to complete a huge milestone in his wrestling career. This may also signify something big for the upcoming pay-per-view.

Ad

Cole is one of the most notable names in AEW, thanks to his stellar career thus far. He made a name for himself on the independent scene before joining WWE in 2017. After leaving the Stamford-based company, he joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2021.

The star has now taken to his X/Twitter account to reveal that he will be completing 17 years as a wrestler this coming Sunday, which is also the day AEW Dynasty takes place. He wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“April 6, 2025 is my 17 year wrestling anniversary…and in Philadelphia. Where it all started for me. 17 years filled with the highest highs, and some definite lows. I’ve never felt more ready for Sunday. Garcia…Hunt or be Hunted. #AEWDynasty.”
Ad

Adam Cole is not happy with his AEW run

Ever since Adam Cole joined AEW, he has had a rocky time, mainly because of his injury record and poor booking.

Adam Cole recently cut a promo on his ongoing feud with Daniel Garcia, expressing his dissatisfaction with his time in AEW so far. He said:

“Daniel Garcia, I'm gonna cut right to the chase. Without question, all the ego aside, I have all the respect in the world for you. To me, you are the future of All Elite Wrestling and you are one of the very best that AEW has to offer, that TNT Championship proves it. But, so am I and honest to god that p*sses me off that I've got nothing to show for it. But this week, I'm gonna change all that because this week, I will beat you for the TNT Championship. The last time we faced each other, we didn't get a winner, we didn't see who the better man was. This time, we're gonna fix that problem. Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia 2 for that TNT Championship and you are looking at the new champ and that is Undisputed.”

The former WWE star will hope to put that in the backseat as he will take on Daniel Garcia at Dynasty for the TNT Championship.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी