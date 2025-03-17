Former WWE champion admits he is pi**ed off with AEW run

A former WWE star recently reflected on his AEW run while addressing his upcoming title match on Collision. The star is Adam Cole, who will challenge Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship.

Adam Cole is a former NXT Champion and signed with AEW in 2021. However, he has yet to hold a singles title in the promotion. Cole has been involved in a feud against TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. After failing to capture the title for the first time, The Undisputed Kingdom's leader will get another chance to face Daniel Garcia for the TNT Championship at next weekend's Slam Dunk edition of AEW Collision.

On X/Twitter, Adam Cole addressed Daniel Garcia and called him one of the best the company has to offer. Cole also believes he is one of the best, but not having a title around his waist to prove it makes him angry.

"Daniel Garcia, I'm gonna cut right to the chase. Without question, all the ego aside, I have all the respect in the world for you. To me, you are the future of All Elite Wrestling and you are one of the very best that AEW has to offer, that TNT Championship proves it. But, so am I and honest to god that p*sses me off that I've got nothing to show for it. But this week, I'm gonna change all that because this week, I will beat you for the TNT Championship. The last time we faced each other, we didn't get a winner, we didn't see who the better man was. This time, we're gonna fix that problem. Adam Cole, Daniel Garcia 2 for that TNT Championship and you are looking at the new champ and that is Undisputed." [0:37 - 1:20]

Adam Cole has a lot more to offer in AEW

Adam Cole faced major setbacks in his career recently. He was out with a foot injury for over a year until his return to the promotion last year.

During an appearance on Close Ups with Renee Paquette, Adam Cole revealed he's fully confident in moving forward and has a lot more to offer to All Elite Wrestling.

"I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I'm fully confident that I'll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me.” (H/T Fightful)

We will have to wait and see if Adam Cole becomes TNT Champion on Collision.

