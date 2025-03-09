  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW star Adam Cole makes a huge revelation: "There's just no other choice"

AEW star Adam Cole makes a huge revelation: "There's just no other choice"

By Sujay
Modified Mar 09, 2025 01:39 GMT
Adam Cole is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Adam Cole
Adam Cole is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Adam Cole's X handle)

Adam Cole has made a huge revelation and said that he has no other choice. AEW fans will be eager to know what he was referring to.

Ad

The former WWE star has experienced ups and downs in his AEW career due to various untimely injuries he has faced. Since his debut in the company, he has not had a sustained run in good health.

Adam Cole made his return from injury at WrestleDream in October after being sidelined for nearly a year. However, that seems to have fallen flat with the fans. He was interviewed by Renee Paquette, who asked him how he copes with all the setbacks. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, he said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“To me, there's just no other choice. I know these challenges have been difficult, but everyone goes through their own challenges in their own way. I'm not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling," said Cole.

He further revealed that he has a long way to go in the wrestling business.

"I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I'm fully confident that I'll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me.” [H/T Fightful]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Adam Cole hails Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is one of the most respected stars in the wrestling world, and that was evident when he announced his retirement a few months ago.

Now, AEW star Adam Cole has spoken about him in glowing terms and said that he was one of the most unselfish wrestlers. While speaking on The Kliq podcast, Adam Cole stated:

“Yeah, you know I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what’s best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what’s best for the company and what’s best for everybody else. Bryan is one of the most unselfish just wonderful and talented wrestlers I have ever met. He’s an amazing amazing human being.”

It is great to see stars respect Bryan Danielson so much, even after his retirement.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी