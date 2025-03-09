AEW star Adam Cole makes a huge revelation: "There's just no other choice"

Adam Cole has made a huge revelation and said that he has no other choice. AEW fans will be eager to know what he was referring to.

The former WWE star has experienced ups and downs in his AEW career due to various untimely injuries he has faced. Since his debut in the company, he has not had a sustained run in good health.

Adam Cole made his return from injury at WrestleDream in October after being sidelined for nearly a year. However, that seems to have fallen flat with the fans. He was interviewed by Renee Paquette, who asked him how he copes with all the setbacks. Speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, he said:

“To me, there's just no other choice. I know these challenges have been difficult, but everyone goes through their own challenges in their own way. I'm not even close to wanting to be done with wrestling," said Cole.

He further revealed that he has a long way to go in the wrestling business.

"I feel like I have a lot more to offer, especially here in AEW, so even with these roadblocks or with these challenges, my mentality has just never changed. I'm fully confident that I'll be able to come back from all this and have the best years of my career ahead of me.” [H/T Fightful]

Adam Cole hails Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is one of the most respected stars in the wrestling world, and that was evident when he announced his retirement a few months ago.

Now, AEW star Adam Cole has spoken about him in glowing terms and said that he was one of the most unselfish wrestlers. While speaking on The Kliq podcast, Adam Cole stated:

“Yeah, you know I, in every sense of the word, want Bryan to do what’s best for Bryan because Bryan has always done what’s best for the company and what’s best for everybody else. Bryan is one of the most unselfish just wonderful and talented wrestlers I have ever met. He’s an amazing amazing human being.”

It is great to see stars respect Bryan Danielson so much, even after his retirement.

