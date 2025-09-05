Congratulations to the AEW star Adam Cole

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 05, 2025 08:57 GMT
Adam Cole AEW
Huge milestone for Adam Cole (Source-Cole on X)

The top AEW star, Adam Cole has completed a huge milestone, and congratulations go out to the former NXT Champion. Cole is currently out of action due to serious health issues.

Ad

After a memorable run in the WWE's developmental brand, NXT, Adam Cole made his AEW debut in 2021. Although Cole's All Elite run has its moments, it was largely marred by injuries. At All In Texas 2025, Cole had to relinquish his TNT title due to a serious health issue, and he is out of action indefinitely.

Nevertheless, the moment of Cole's arrival in AEW is still cherished. After Kenny Omega successfully retained his World title in the main event of All Out 2021, Cole made his shocking All Elite Wrestling debut. He also aligned with The Elite at what is still remembered as one of the best pay-per-views the company has ever produced.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The surprise didn't end there as Bryan Danielson also made his AEW debut just moments after Cole arrived. Sportskeeda congratulates Adam Cole on the 4 year anniversary of his AEW debut.

Wrestling veteran showed concern for Adam Cole after heartbreaking announcement

After Adam Cole cut an emotional promo at All In Texas to reveal his health condition, there have been rumors of his retirement as well. The wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette expressed concern over Cole's deteriorating health over the years.

Ad

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette said the following:

"Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally."
Ad

youtube-cover

Hereafter, only time will tell if Cole will ever return to the ring after the heartbreaking announcement at All In Texas.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications