Congratulations to the AEW star Adam Cole

The top AEW star, Adam Cole has completed a huge milestone, and congratulations go out to the former NXT Champion. Cole is currently out of action due to serious health issues.After a memorable run in the WWE's developmental brand, NXT, Adam Cole made his AEW debut in 2021. Although Cole's All Elite run has its moments, it was largely marred by injuries. At All In Texas 2025, Cole had to relinquish his TNT title due to a serious health issue, and he is out of action indefinitely.Nevertheless, the moment of Cole's arrival in AEW is still cherished. After Kenny Omega successfully retained his World title in the main event of All Out 2021, Cole made his shocking All Elite Wrestling debut. He also aligned with The Elite at what is still remembered as one of the best pay-per-views the company has ever produced.The surprise didn't end there as Bryan Danielson also made his AEW debut just moments after Cole arrived. Sportskeeda congratulates Adam Cole on the 4 year anniversary of his AEW debut.Wrestling veteran showed concern for Adam Cole after heartbreaking announcementAfter Adam Cole cut an emotional promo at All In Texas to reveal his health condition, there have been rumors of his retirement as well. The wrestling veteran, Jim Cornette expressed concern over Cole's deteriorating health over the years.Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette said the following:&quot;Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally.&quot;Hereafter, only time will tell if Cole will ever return to the ring after the heartbreaking announcement at All In Texas.