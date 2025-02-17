Congratulations to AEW star Athena (fka Ember Moon) 

Over the years, AEW has signed numerous former WWE stars. Some have achieved immense success in the Tony Khan-led promotion by winning prestigious titles.

In 2022, former NXT Women's Champion Athena signed with All Elite Wrestling. The War Goddess is arguably one of the best in-ring talents in the current landscape and has delivered amazing matches throughout her career. She predominantly wrestles for AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor. Furthermore, she is the reigning ROH Women's World Champion.

Athena won the ROH Women's World Championship in December 2022 by defeating Mercedes Martinez. Since then, she has been on fire, and nobody has been able to dethrone her. She is the longest-reigning Women's World Champion of the promotion, and recently, she completed 800 days with the gold.

It's hard to predict who will ultimately dethrone the former Ember Moon. However, the internet will break the day she loses her title.

Facing Athena is a dream for reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné

Just like Athena, Mercedes Moné, too, was once signed to WWE. The CEO is reportedly a huge fan of The War Goddess, and it is her dream to lock horns with the ROH champion someday.

In her newsletter, Moné Mag, the 32-year-old once wrote that she and the former Ember Moon would create magic if they met in the ring.

"They say fantasies can't come true; only dreams can. On that note, a dream match would be against Athena, the Ring of Honor Women’s [World] Champion. I’ve only had two matches with her, but they have been multi-women matches. I think she’s an incredible talent. Like the others, I’ve never seen [a] woman do things that she’s done before. She also seems to love it just as much as I do. I think if I’m given the chance and opportunity, we would have one of the greatest matches ever," Mone wrote.

Mercedes Moné made her AEW debut in 2024. She was previously known as Sasha Banks.

