  • Mercedes Moné survives a massive scare at AEW Grand Slam Australia

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 16, 2025 04:42 GMT
Mercedes Moné is a triple crown champion [Photo courtesy of Triller TV's Official livestream of AEW Grand Slam: Australia]

Mercedes Moné has once again defied the odds and proved why she's at the top after a close match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia moments ago. She managed to retain her TBS Championship.

The CEO originally had no intentions of putting her title on the line during the show, but Harley Cameron's persistence ultimately convinced her. This led to tonight's matchup.

The crowd was clearly rallying behind Harley, as she was the hometown favorite. On the other hand, Mercedes Moné received little to no reaction from the crowd, garnering some boos on her way to the ring.

It turned out to be a closer match than expected. Mercedes Moné was able to drown out the noise and get to work during the contest. At one point in the match, she directed her attention to the CEO puppet and started all-out stomping on it before kicking it out of the ring.

It seemed as if Harley had all the momentum and was about to go for the win with a Senton Bomb. Mercedes countered and hit her with a Moné Maker to secure the victory.

This was yet another title defense for The CEO. After the match, she taunted International Women's Cup winner Momo Watanabe, who was ringside for this event. Watanabe holds a future title shot for any championship she chooses.

Edited by Neda Ali
