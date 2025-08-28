Congratulations to AEW star Britt Baker!

Britt Baker continues to be absent from AEW and is navigating life outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. Amidst her prolonged hiatus, she shared some beautiful personal news during this week's ongoing telecast of Dynamite.The Doctor rose to prominence as one of the most captivating and popular stars in All Elite Wrestling history. However, her last match took place against Penelope Ford on Dynamite back in November 2024. She has not been seen on live television since then, with major rumors suggesting that her time in AEW has come to an end.Amidst uncertainty regarding her future in professional wrestling, Britt Baker took to her Instagram to post a major life update. The former AEW Women's World Champion revealed that she had become an aunt to her brother's son and dropped a series of pictures of herself holding him in her arms.&quot;Say hello to my perfect angel baby nephew, Hudson. I’m eternally grateful to my brother and sister-in-law for bringing this 8lb 8oz coconut into our lives. We are beyond obsessed with this little nugget! I love him more than words could ever explain and my new fav hobby is staring at pics of this handsome guy. Of all the titles I’d had…. Auntie Britt is my favorite.🩵💙🥥🍼🫶🏻🥰.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran believes AEW star Britt Baker will join WWEBritt Baker's extended hiatus from AEW has led to speculation that she may join rival promotion WWE in the future. This was endorsed by wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, as well, who claimed that it would be a good move for her career.&quot;Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people,&quot; Mantell said.While her wrestling career remains in question, Britt Baker can cherish her nephew's arrival and continue to celebrate this huge blessing with her family.