Congratulations to AEW star Chris Jericho

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho recalled one of the greatest moments of his career. Y2J shared the moment with his fans in his recent social media post.Chris Jericho has been in the pro wrestling industry since 1990. He had memorable runs during his time in WCW and WWE as well. In 2019, Jericho was one of the first signings for AEW, a company that had just been established, and also went on to become the first World Champion in the promotion and is still an active member on the roster.Meanwhile, Jericho recollected one of the most memorable moments of his wrestling career. On an episode of RAW back in 1999, Y2J made his blockbuster WWE debut after already making his name in WCW. Jericho interrupted The Rock in Chicago on his debut and went on to become one of the legends in the world's biggest wrestling promotion.Taking to his Instagram handle, Jericho shared a clip of his WWE debut from 1999, as it's been exactly 26 years since the moment took place. He also wrote the following in his post:&quot;26 years ago today⏳🔥 I walked out on Monday Night Raw in Chicago &amp; interrupted The Rock!! Y2J had OFFICIALLY arrived in the WWF! And nothing was EEVVEERR the same agayn…. #WWF #Y2J #26Years #WrestlingNostalgia.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSportskeeda congratulates Chris Jericho on the 26th anniversary of his legendary WWE debut.Chris Jericho has been absent from AEW TVChris Jericho was the Ring of Honor World Champion for nearly six months before his absence from TV. At the Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, Jericho defended his world title against Bandido in a title vs. mask match. The Ocho failed to retain his title after a decent encounter.The following Wednesday on Dynamite, Jericho bid goodbye to his stablemates, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, in The Learning Tree, and has not appeared on TV since that episode in April.Fans will have to wait and see when Y2J returns to action again.