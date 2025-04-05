Congratulations to AEW star Hangman Page!

AEW star Hangman Adam Page recently earned a significant achievement. Apart from his in-ring contributions, he has also made it big on the business front.

Hangman Page has always been one of the biggest names in the Jacksonville-based promotion. His talent on the mic, along with his athletic ability in the ring have managed to keep him relevant through the years. His character also had a major role to play in his success, which has been noticeable considering he has won gold twice so far in AEW.

After recent merch sales figures were revealed, Adam Page was seen having the top two items on the list. This is yet another testament to how valuable he is for Tony Khan's company at this point.

Congratulations are in order for the former AEW World Champion as he is set to top the charts in terms of merch sales, according to Wrestlenomics.

The AEW star was recently criticized by a WWE veteran

While Adam Page is talented in the ring, his antics in a recent match have infuriated WWE veteran Bully Ray.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that eating a tombstone piledriver on a chair should knock out the victim and leave no chance for a recovery. However, Hangman was not only able to recover but win as well.

"It was an entertaining show... I will not be speaking about Hangman Page and MJF," said Bully Ray. "I love MJF to death. I am a big Max fan, both personally and professionally... But I refuse to review a match... in which a Tombstone Piledriver on the top of a chair is used in a match, only for the guy who took the move to get back in the ring and win the match. To me, it is completely uncalled for and it does not fly with me... It goes against everything I believe in in professional wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

It remains to be seen what is next for Hangman Adam Page down the line in AEW.

