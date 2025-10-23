Congratulations to AEW star Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter has been a cornerstone of the AEW women's division for years. She has been one of the original members of the first division of All Elite Wrestling. Recently, the 30-year-old star achieved a personal milestone in professional wrestling that has been making waves on the internet.Hayter has been involved in a feud with The Triangle of Madness as of late in All Elite Wrestling. Over the past few weeks, she has picked up major wins over stars like Skye Blue, Thekla, and Billie Starkz. However, one thing fans have been buzzing about is the 6th anniversary of Jamie's first AEW appearance.Today, she has completed 6 years with All Elite Wrestling. Hayter made her AEW debut on the 23 October episode of AEW Dynamite in 2019, where she faced Britt Baker in her first match in the promotion. Later, on August 13, 2021, Jamie returned to the promotion as a signed talent and went on to become the AEW Women's World Champion.Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Jamie Hayter on reaching this milestone with AEWJamie Hayter set to compete in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournamentJamie Hayter has been making waves in the AEW's mid-card division since her return at Forbidden Door. Over the past few weeks, she has formed a really good bond with another AEW star, Queen Aminata. Together, they are set to compete in the AEW Women's Tag Team Championship tournament.On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the brackets for the tournament were announced. In the first round of the tournament, Hayter and Aminata will face the Sisters of Sin to qualify for the semi-finals.Other than the two stars, the tournament is set to feature teams like Mercedes Mone &amp; Athena, Mina Shirakawa &amp; Toni Storm, and TayJay. With that said, it will be interesting to see who will become the first-ever AEW Women's Tag Team Champions.