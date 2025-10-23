Mercedes Mone gets a new partner in AEW

AEW star Mercedes Mone had been searching for a new tag team ally since the Women's World Tag Team Championship was introduced. She recently became the longest reigning TBS Champion and also broke Ultimo Dragon's record for holding the highest number of titles at the same time. Thus, a celebration was promoted for The CEO on this week's Dynamite.Before The CEO arrived, &quot;Mini-Mone&quot; was in the ring, which meant Harley Cameron was controlling the puppet. The TBS Champion then tried to attack Cameron, but Kris Statlander saved her and put Mone through the celebration cake. During a backstage interview following the segment, Mercedes Mone was furious. However, ROH Women's World Champion Athena made an excellent proposal.She offered to team up with Mone for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Mercedes accepted the offer in no time, as it would give her a chance to win her 13th championship.Kris Statlander's stern warning to Mercedes MoneThe AEW Women's World Champion will take on The CEO at Full Gear next month. The two have been feuding for several weeks now.While speaking on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Kris Statlander threatened Mercedes and said that she would like to become the first-ever two-time TBS Champion and the first-ever to hold the World and TBS Titles simultaneously.&quot;We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what is next for the TBS Champion.