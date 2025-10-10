“You better watch your back, girl”- Current AEW champion puts Mercedes Mone on notice

Mercedes Mone has been at the pinnacle of the AEW women's division ever since she became a titleholder in the company last year. However, another champion has her eyes on the CEO and made a statement to put her on notice.

The star in question, who is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, is Kris Statlander. Much like Mercedes Mone, Kris Statlander is a history-maker in her own right. Upon her spectacular win in a four-way match at All Out 2025, she became the first woman to hold the company's TBS and AEW Women's Championship.

During a sit-down interview on Close Up with Renee Paquette, Statlander stated that there were more records for her to pursue in the Jacksonville-based promotion, such as becoming the first-ever two-time TBS champion or holding both titles simultaneously.

This led Renee Paquette to mention the reigning and defending TBS champion, Mercedes Mone. However, Statlander warned the former RAW Women's Champion to watch her back, hinting at coming after her title soon.

"We never truly make it ... there's always so much to accomplish, I mean, sure, I was the first-ever person to be TBS and the World Champion, but what if, what if I want to be the first-ever two-time TBS champion [sure] what if I want to be the first-ever ... to hold both of them at the same time, there so much more [you hear that Mercedes?]. She thinks she's coming for me, you better watch your back girl." - [13:22-13:51]

A former WWE superstar answered Mercedes Mone's open challenge on AEW Dynamite

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone hosted an open challenge to any wrestler from Florida for her TBS championship. The call was answered by former WWE superstar Lacey Lane, who made her debut on AEW television.

The match was a stellar showdown, with Lane putting up a valiant effort against The CEO. However, Mone eventually retained her title and crossed 500 days as the reigning champion. With that victory, she is only days away from setting the record of becoming the longest reigning TBS champion and continuing her dominance as a top fixture in AEW.

