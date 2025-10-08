Mercedes Mone just days away from breaking insane Jade Cargill record

Mercedes Mone has proved her worth as a dominant and top in-ring talent for AEW. With her recent victory, The CEO is now just days away from breaking a major record set by current WWE superstar Jade Cargill.The Storm gained prominence as a wrestling star during her stint in AEW that began in 2020. During her three years with the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cargill proved herself to be a formidable force and established her dominance inside the squared circle on multiple occasions.Moreover, Cargill became the inaugural TBS champion after outlasting an array of top talent in a tournament in 2022. She held the title for a record 508 days and dropped it to Kris Statlander at the 2023 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. After failing to regain the title a few months later, Cargill left AEW to join rival promotion WWE.Despite her departure from AEW, Jade Cargill's record has stood for over two years. However, Mercedes Mone's recent triumph is a huge indication that she may break it and set a new record as the longest-reigning TBS champion. The former RAW Women's Champion issued an Open Challenge for her title on the October 7 edition of AEW Dynamite to a local Florida competitor.The call was answered by former WWE superstar, Lacey Lane (fka Kayden Carter), who made her debut on All Elite Wrestling television. The duo engaged in a captivating back-and-forth match at the Daily's Place in AEW's homeground, Jacksonville, Florida. Despite Lane's valiant effort, she failed to dethrone Mone, who retained her TBS championship in the process. With that victory, she will now cross the 500-day mark as champion tomorrow, and currently, Mercedes Mone is only ten days away from breaking Jade Cargill's record.While it looks likely that Mercedes Mone will indeed set a new record, it remains to be seen if an unexpected roadblock might prevent her from making history.