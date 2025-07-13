Congratulations to AEW star Kazuchika Okada 

Kazuchika Okada competed in a huge title match at AEW All In: Texas. The reigning Continental Champion defeated Kenny Omega at the promotion's massive stadium show and secured a new belt in the process.
Since The Cleaner returned at Worlds End 2024, All Elite Wrestling started building toward a highly anticipated rematch between him and his legendary rival, Kazuchika Okada. A Winner Takes All match between the two was announced for All In: Texas, which was set to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.
The Rainmaker shocked fans at Summer Blockbuster when he aligned himself with Don Callis and brutalized Kenny after their contract signing for their PPV match, targeting him in his weakened abdominal area. He struck Omega's midsection again during their showdown at All In, punishing the fan-favorite, who had recovered from a severe case of diverticulitis to return to in-ring action.
The Best Bout Machine mounted a valiant comeback, however, rattling Okada with his signature throws and strikes. At one point, he seemed to have the match won after hitting his opponent with his One Winged Angel, but Don Callis pulled the referee out of the ring just before the three-count. Ultimately, it was Okada who secured the victory with a final devastating Rainmaker lariat.
It remains to be seen who Kazuchika Okada's first challenger will be for his newly won AEW Unified Title.
