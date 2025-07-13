Congratulations to AEW star Kazuchika Okada 

Kazuchika Okada competed in a huge title match at AEW All In: Texas. The reigning Continental Champion defeated Kenny Omega at the promotion's massive stadium show and secured a new belt in the process.

Ad

Since The Cleaner returned at Worlds End 2024, All Elite Wrestling started building toward a highly anticipated rematch between him and his legendary rival, Kazuchika Okada. A Winner Takes All match between the two was announced for All In: Texas, which was set to crown the first-ever AEW Unified Champion.

The Rainmaker shocked fans at Summer Blockbuster when he aligned himself with Don Callis and brutalized Kenny after their contract signing for their PPV match, targeting him in his weakened abdominal area. He struck Omega's midsection again during their showdown at All In, punishing the fan-favorite, who had recovered from a severe case of diverticulitis to return to in-ring action.

Ad

Trending

The Best Bout Machine mounted a valiant comeback, however, rattling Okada with his signature throws and strikes. At one point, he seemed to have the match won after hitting his opponent with his One Winged Angel, but Don Callis pulled the referee out of the ring just before the three-count. Ultimately, it was Okada who secured the victory with a final devastating Rainmaker lariat.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who Kazuchika Okada's first challenger will be for his newly won AEW Unified Title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!