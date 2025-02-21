Congratulations to AEW star Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega returned to AEW last month and has been involved in a heated feud with The Don Callis Family since. The Cleaner found an ally in the form of Will Ospreay and both teamed up to take on Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

AEW Grand Slam took place in Brisbane and the show saw a great 20-minute opening match where Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. The ratings of the show by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter were recently announced.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the tag team opener at Grand Slam Australia was given five stars. This proves to be great news for Kenny Omega who returned to action after a long battle with diverticulitis.

"Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega vs Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher at AEW Grand Slam Australia has been given 5 stars."

Gabe Kidd wants another match with AEW star Kenny Omega

At the Wrestle Dynasty PPV event last month, Kenny Omega made his return to the ring after being away for a year due to diverticulitis. The Cleaner defeated NJPW star Gabe Kidd in a great match. The NJPW Strong Openweight Champion recently sent a message to Kenny Omega.

In an interview with NJPW, Gabe Kidd praised The Best Bout Machine and issued another challenge to him. Gabe aims to defeat Kenny Omega if a second matchup happens in the future.

"I'll give him credit. He isn't the phony I thought he was, or that I said he was before. He is the best of the best and that's who I deserve to be in the ring with. He got me, but I do want round two. When the time is right, I do. It'll be harder a second time. Tokyo Dome was his first match back, his first step back into the wrestling ring. A second time and he'll be more confident, he'll have been wrestling consistently. There's no doubt, I could feel and you can see watching the match back that he was nervous in there."

Gabe Kidd is set to appear on the upcoming episode of Collision. We will have to wait and see if Kenny Omega and the NJPW star interacts at the show.

