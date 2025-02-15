Massive announcement on Kenny Omega's future made at AEW Grand Slam 2025 (spoilers)

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega is coming off a huge victory at AEW Grand Slam 2025. The Cleaner has his sights set on gold as a major matchup for him was announced at Grand Slam.

The Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Australia hosted the AEW Grand Slam today. The show is set to air during Collision's timeslot tomorrow. On the show, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher and International Champion Konosuke Takeshita in a blockbuster tag team match.

During the show, Kenny Omega challenged Konosuke Takeshita for the All Elite Wrestling International Championship at the upcoming Revolution Pay-Per-View event on Sunday, March 9, 2025. The match is expected to be announced by the promotion after Grandslam airs tomorrow.

Gabe Kidd challenges AEW star Kenny Omega to another match

Kenny Omega made his long-awaited in-ring return at Wrestle Dynasty in 2025. The Cleaner defeated Gabe Kidd and the NJPW star has issued another challenge to the former. In a recent interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling, Gabe Kidd praised Omega and revealed that he wants a round two against the veteran.

"I'll give him credit. He isn't the phony I thought he was, or that I said he was before. He is the best of the best and that's who I deserve to be in the ring with. He got me, but I do want round two. When the time is right, I do. It'll be harder a second time. Tokyo Dome was his first match back, his first step back into the wrestling ring. A second time and he'll be more confident, he'll have been wrestling consistently. There's no doubt, I could feel and you can see watching the match back that he was nervous in there."

Kenny Omega is currently focused on his potential matchup against Konosuke Takeshita for the International Title at Revolution. It will be interesting to see if The Best Bout Machine makes his return to NJPW to lock horns with Gabe Kidd again.

