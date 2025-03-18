Congratulations to AEW star Leila Gray!

Leila Grey has been a regular name on AEW programming for some time now. The 35-year-old star recently shared a heartwarming personal update on social media.

Ad

The Ultimate Baddie has been performing for the Tony Khan-led company since 2021. Fans remember her former alliance with current WWE Superstar and then TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, with whom Leila teamed on several occasions. More recently, Grey was accompanying the collective of Top Flight, Lio Rush, and Action Andretti, until internal discord led the latter duo to turn on the Martin siblings and leave the group.

So far in 2025, all of Leila Grey's work inside the squared circle has taken place in Ring of Honor, AEW's sister promotion. The New York native started this month with a win over Lady Frost, and now, just hours earlier, she revealed a huge update regarding her personal life.

Ad

Trending

Taking to Instagram, Grey announced that she has tied the knot with fellow grappler Luke Kurtis, even sharing photographs and clips offering glimpses of their wedding ceremony.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

"OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS [ring emoji][streamers emoji][wine glasses emoji] This week was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding [stars emoji] Official photos coming soon! [blue heart emoji]," wrote Grey in the caption.

Ad

Check out Leila Grey's post below:

Ad

Grey and Kurtis have been engaged since 2022. Sportskeeda Wrestling heartily extends its congratulations and best wishes to the couple on their wedding.

When was Leila Grey last in action in AEW?

Leila Gray has not wrestled on AEW programming since the end of last year. Her last All Elite opponent was none other than the current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm, who at the time was putting on an elaborate act of having forgotten her prior run in the company and her history with Mariah May. The two women squared off during the Zero Hour pre-show to Worlds End 2024, with Storm emerging victorious.

Ad

Expand Tweet

So far in 2025, Grey has prevailed in two out of three of her ROH bouts, with her only loss coming at the hands of ROH Women's World TV Champion Red Velvet, who retained her title against Leila in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback