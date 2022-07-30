Photo: AEW star Leila Grey gets engaged to current champion

AEW star Leila Grey recently got engaged to her boyfriend and current OVW Rush Champion 'Certified' Luke Kurtis.

Grey successfully defended her OVW Women's Championship against Freya The Slaya at an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville. Shortly after the match, her boyfriend Kurtis came down to the ring and proposed to the All Elite Wrestling star.

Taking to Twitter, Leila Grey confirmed that she is engaged to Luke Kurtis and added that a "long sentimental post" is coming soon.

"And just like that… I’m a FIANCÉ!!!!! I love you so much @The_LukeKurtis. Long sentimental post coming soon," tweeted Grey.

You can check out the full results of AEW Rampage HERE.

Leila Grey opens up about working with AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

During her recent appearance for a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, Grey said that she is loving her stint as part of The Baddies alongside Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, and Stokely Hathaway.

She added that the group is looking to have fun and make money:

"I’m part of The Baddies with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, Stokely [Hathaway] and it’s been going so great. It’s been an amazing experience. You know, I recently got the call that they were gonna be bringing me in and I’ve been so excited for just this new step and new direction in AEW. I’m excited to be a part of storylines and stuff so let’s see how everything goes. Very positive and we’re just here to have fun, make money and we’ll see what happens," said Grey.

Leila Grey has already challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on the June 29, 2022 edition of Dynamite. However, she was unsuccessful that night.

It remains to be seen if a dissension between her and Cargill leads to another title match somewhere down the line.

We at Sportskeeda send our best wishes to Leila Grey and Luke Kurtis!

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far