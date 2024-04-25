Congratulations to AEW star Mark Briscoe

AEW star Mark Briscoe has taken to social media to announce some good news in his life outside the wrestling world. This would be the birth of his child earlier today.

This was the ROH World Champion's eighth child. His last child was born back in June 2022. He has brought out his family previously during shows. They were also shown during some of the tributes to his brother, the late Jay Briscoe.

On Twitter, Mark Briscoe posted a picture of his newborn son, whom he and his wife have named Matthew Jamin Pugh. He introduced him for the world to see. His son's second name is a tribute to his brother Jay, whose real name is also Jamin. It seems he wished to continue his brother's legacy in this way.

"Introducing…MATTHEW JAMIN PUGH !!!! #GodIsGood," Briscoe tweeted.

How has Mark Briscoe been doing in the ring lately?

Mark Briscoe has been having a great run as of late, as he has seen success in both All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Just earlier this month, he ended Eddie Kingston's run as the ROH World Champion by winning the title for the first time at Supercard of Honor. His brother stands as a two-time holder of the same title.

Aside from this, he has recently been in a feud with the House of Black, pestering them at any chance he gets. At Dynasty last weekend, he teamed up with Adam Copeland and Eddie Kingston to take on the heel trio. Despite a great effort, they were unsuccessful as Malakai Black hit Copeland with the mist to steal the win.

Despite the loss, Briscoe's run this year has been great overall, and with him also finding great joy away from the ring, all is seemingly going well for the Sussex County Chicken.

Congratulations once more to Mark Briscoe and his family.

